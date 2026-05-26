“Ananya Panday Deserves Appreciation,” Says Chand Mera Dil Bharatanatyam Choreographer Amid Backlash – Read Here!

After facing criticism for the fusion Bharatanatyam sequence in Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday received support from assistant choreographer Ananya Kurup. Taking to Instagram, Kurup defended the actress and applauded her dedication, effort, and hard work behind the dance performance. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who stars in Chand Mera Dil, recently faced criticism for her Bharatanatyam performance in the film. The dance sequence, designed as a fusion act, drew backlash on social media, including from trained dancers. While neither Ananya nor the film’s makers have addressed the trolling yet, the song’s assistant choreographer defended the actress.

Ananya panday has literally turned Bharatanatyam into Bharta. Instead of proper mudras , we got robot arms , Instead of abhinav expression we got surprise emoji face and.. Instead of footwork it look like a vibrating washing machine it feel like a some Ai took 2 hours of… pic.twitter.com/Org4HNJRsR — Krisha 🌸 (@KrishaAsiagh) May 24, 2026

Praising Ananya’s dedication, she highlighted the hard work and effort the actress put into learning Bharatanatyam within a few days. In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya portrays an engineering student who is also passionate about dance, following in the footsteps of her mother, who is a dancer.

Chand Mera Dil Bharatanatyam Choreographer Defends Ananya Panday Amid Backlash

Ananya Kurup, assistant choreographer from Tejaswi Shetty’s team, shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos with Ananya Panday. As the actress faced backlash on Monday, Kurup defended her in the comments, saying learning a classical art form beyond one’s comfort zone demands courage, discipline, and dedication. She also praised Panday’s sincere effort and commitment throughout the process.

“Bharatanatyam is something dancers train in for years to perfect the grace, expressions, and technique. @ananyapanday put in genuine hard work and effort in a very short span of time, and that deserves appreciation.” Kurup concluded the note, appealing to people to encourage artists who challenge themselves to give their best, instead of pulling them down.

Ananya Panday Performs Bharatanatyam Dance in Chand Mera Dil

In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday’s Chandni makes a striking entry with a Bharatanatyam fusion performance on her first day at engineering college. Lakshya’s Aarav initially judges her without understanding her talent. However, when Chandni switches to a modern beat, Aarav becomes impressed. That unforgettable dance moment marks the beginning of their sweet and unexpected love story together.

What You Should Know About Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil tells the story of two engineering students navigating love, marriage, and parenthood in their early 20s. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film hit theatres on May 22 alongside Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Drishyam 3. Apart from Ananya Panday, the cast includes Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, Irawati Harshe, and Charu Shankar in significant roles.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Report

Chand Mera Dil has earned a total India gross of Rs 15.76 crore after four days, with a net collection of Rs 13.25 crore. As per Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 18.02 crore.