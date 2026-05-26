“Deport Them”? Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja’s London Mansion Controversy Blows Up Online

Looks like Sonam Kapoor and businessman husband Anand Ahuja have accidentally landed in the middle of a very British neighbourhood meltdown.

According to reports, the couple purchased five flats near their lavish £21 million Notting Hill mansion in London. Now the internet is absolutely spiralling over what those flats may be used for.

Sonam and Anand: The Mansion That Started The Chaos

The couple reportedly bought a massive 200-year-old mansion in London’s ultra-posh Notting Hill back in 2023 for around ₹270 crore. Since then, the property has been undergoing major renovations, including plans for a basement swimming pool and even an underground basketball court.

But now, the real gossip is happening next door. Reports claim a company linked to the couple purchased five nearby flats worth around ₹51 crore in a neighbouring residential block called Hillcrest. Residents allegedly fear these apartments could become staff accommodation linked to the mansion.

London Residents say: “Deport Them” Comments Flood Social Media

The controversy quickly exploded online, with some critics calling the move “tone deaf” amid ongoing housing concerns in the UK. Social media reactions ranged from outrage to full-blown “deport them” comments. However, not everyone agrees with the backlash. Some residents reportedly defended the couple, saying the outrage felt exaggerated and even hinted that the “servants’ quarters” language being used carried racist undertones.

Rich-People Problems, But Make It International

The entire situation now feels like a crossover episode between Bollywood glamour and British upper-class neighbourhood politics. One side sees it as billionaires flexing real-estate power in one of London’s most expensive neighbourhoods. The other thinks the outrage is being fuelled by classism, xenophobia, and tabloid sensationalism.

Either way, Sonam Kapoor’s London life has suddenly become the internet’s favourite high-society reality show.