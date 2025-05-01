Selena Gomez Recalls Breaking Out In A Rash After First Kiss With Benny Blanco, Check Out Why

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may now be inseparable, but their relationship had an adorably awkward start—one that involved nerves, a rash, and a very memorable first kiss. The couple, known for their sweet public displays of affection, recently opened up about the early days of their romance on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, sharing some personal and hilarious moments from their early dates.

Blanco recalled a night in mid-2023, when the two were still getting to know each other. They were on their second date, playing the card game We’re Not Really Strangers at Gomez’s place. One of the cards prompted them to take a selfie together. As Selena leaned into Benny’s chest for the photo, the moment felt right. “I was like, ‘I gotta kiss this girl,’” Blanco said, and he did just that.

The kiss may have been magical—but Selena’s body reacted a bit dramatically. “Her heart started beating really fast, and she broke out in a rash on her face,” Blanco said, laughing. “She was so nervous.” When the podcast hosts jokingly asked if Selena was allergic to him, he replied, “Yeah, I was so disgusting and repulsive,” sending Selena into a fit of embarrassed giggles.

Selena explained that it had been years since she had felt a genuine emotional connection with someone. “Some kisses are just for fun,” she said. “But when there’s something behind it, it’s different.” The Love On singer admitted she was overwhelmed by the moment. “I was a little embarrassed. He asked, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘No, no, I’m fine.’ I didn’t want to say, ‘I like you, I really like you.’”

Though the start was awkward, it was also the beginning of something real. The two continued dating, and Selena’s excitement for their meetups showed in the smallest ways. “She would show up 20 to 30 minutes early and just sit in her car outside my house,” Benny revealed. “She didn’t want to be late.”

Selena laughed, admitting, “I don’t think we’ve told anyone that before. But I was nervous because I liked him so much. I’d get there early to maybe touch up my makeup or call a friend for moral support.”

While the couple first met through Selena’s mother in 2013 and later collaborated on tracks like Kill Em With Kindness and Same Old Love, their romance only blossomed in 2023. They confirmed their relationship in December that year, and it’s been going strong ever since.