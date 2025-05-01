Hania Aamir’s Social Media Post Crticizing Pakistan Army Chief General Going Viral On Social Media

After the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated to another level. There is a constant tension between the two countries. Last night, the Instagram accounts of many Pakistani celebrities were banned in India. After this, an alleged post of Hania Aamir surfaced on social media, and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was criticized.

Let us tell you that Hania Aamir’s alleged Instagram story read, ‘Only because of General Asim Munir’s action in Kashmir, the entire Pakistani entertainment industry has been banned in India, and even social media accounts are being banned.’ However, many users have called it fake. In the second part of the post, an appeal was made to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The post read, ‘I respectfully request the Prime Minister of India, we, the common people of Pakistan, have not done anything wrong to India. The Pakistani Army and Islamic terrorists are behind the Pahalgam attack. So why are you punishing common Pakistanis? Please take action against the Pakistani army and terrorists, not against innocent civilians.’

Soon after the screenshot went viral on Reddit and X, users began questioning its authenticity, and one user commented, ‘This is fake. And the fact that you believe it to be real makes you look stupid.’ Another user said, ‘You have to be seriously delusional to think this screenshot is real. Please stop embarrassing yourself.’ Let us tell you that yesterday, it was also claimed that the actress, who is quite famous in Pakistan and the Indian audience, had her Instagram account banned in India.