Kangana Ranaut Gives Fans Glimpse Of Her Restored Century-Old Delhi Bungalow

Almost a year after being elected as the MP from Mandi, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranauto has finally moved into her official Delhi residence. The actress marked the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with a traditional housewarming ceremony and shared glimpses of her heritage home with fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kangana offered a sneak peek into the restored bungalow, writing, “Finally got some time to shift to the Delhi MP house. It was not easy to restore a century-old MP house. Thanks dear @design_by_darshini for doing this.”

In a video, Kangana is seen performing a griha pravesh ritual, walking into the floral-decorated hallway with a kalash on her head, followed by scenes from her prayer room, family spaces, and artwork-adorned walls. The house is dotted with hand-painted portraits of the actress, adding a personal touch to the elegant interiors.

Kangana also shared moments from the ceremony with her family, including her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut and nephews. Dressed in a classic cream silk saree with a red border, a high-neck blouse, and gold jewellery, she looked every bit graceful and traditional.

Her Delhi home boasts heritage aesthetics—antique chandeliers, carved wooden furniture, black-and-white marble flooring, and Indian-themed artwork. The blend of old-world charm and modern minimalism reflects Kangana’s distinct personality—timeless yet bold.

Interior architect Darshini, who led the restoration, described the project as deeply personal. “Restoring a decades-old bungalow in the heart of Delhi is no small task, especially when the brief is to bring it back to its original soul,” she shared on Instagram. The goal was to peel back layers and return the space to its roots while infusing it with Kangana’s identity.

“This is Kangana Ranaut’s first bungalow as a Member of Parliament — a space that marks a new milestone in her journey,” Darshini noted. From ceiling art to hand-painted corners, every detail was tailored to reflect strength, authenticity, and individuality.