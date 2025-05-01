Pakistani Celebs Face Backlash Post-Pahalgam Attack; Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan’s Instagram banned In India

The deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists in Barisan Valley has intensified tensions between India and Pakistan. As the country grieves and responds with a five-point action plan, cultural and digital fallout has begun—impacting several Pakistani artists.

Among the first visible effects was the apparent restriction of Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan in India. Both actresses, who enjoy a significant fanbase across the border, reportedly had their accounts blocked from Indian users on April 30, 2025. Hania was also rumoured to be part of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, though speculation suggests she may have been dropped post-attack.

While accounts of artists like Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam remain accessible, others including Ali Zafar have also faced bans. Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback film Abir Gulaal has reportedly been shelved in India. This comes amid an ongoing digital crackdown that earlier saw several Pakistani YouTube channels banned.

Initially, many of these celebrities condemned the Pahalgam killings on social media. Hania Aamir expressed how tragic the incident was regardless of nationality, while Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan also shared sorrowful posts. However, all three later deleted their statements—possibly due to mounting bilateral tension.

Despite the bans, these artists have enjoyed popularity in India. Hania often shared reels dancing to Bollywood hits, and Mahira has remained beloved since her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. A recent meme video involving Indian fans sending bottled water to Hania—referencing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—went viral, though it was widely criticised for trivialising the tragedy.

The situation remains sensitive, and as India reevaluates cultural ties post-attack, the visibility and involvement of Pakistani entertainers in Indian media could face further strain.