Harbhajan Singh And Geeta Basra Announces Their Newborn Baby Name

On Monday(26th of July) Geeta Basra shared a beautiful picture of her newbie in the arms of his elder sister. The caption says- “Introducing HEER ka VEER….. Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. Earlier this month on July 10, 2021, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh had welcomed their baby boy. Harbhajan Singh had announced his son’s arrival with a cute picture. Along with the caption-“Blessed with a baby boy. Shukar aa Tera Maalka. Harbhajan announced the news of Veer’s birth on Twitter. He wrote, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and baby are doing well (sic).”

After 4 days of the birth of a newborn, the newbie parents were spotted by the paparazzi outside the hospital. In the pictures the second time mommy Geeta Basra can be spotted twinning with her daughter Hinaya in white. And Harbhajan was seen wearing a black-hued superman t-shirt with pair of types of denim with his son in the baby carrier.

Earlier this year Geeta Basra took Instagram to handle to announce her second pregnancy with caption- She wrote: “Coming soon. July 2021.” The picture showed Harbhajan, their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, and Geeta posing together. Hinaya held a T-shirt which said: “Soon to be a big sister.” Congratulatory messages started to flow in; Neha Dhupia and cricketer Suresh Raina were among those who wished them. The couple married in October 2015 and welcomed Hinaya the next year, in July. She was born in London.

Harbhajan, India’s first-ever bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, was last seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the now-suspended IPL 2021 season. Basra, whose family lives in the UK, made her Bollywood debut with Emran Hashmi-starer “Dil Diya Hai” in 2006.

