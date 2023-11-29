‘Incredible’: Suhana Khan Praises Alia Bhatt For Repeating Her Wedding Saree 

Suhana Khan at a recent promotional event of ‘The Archies’ praised Alia Bhatt for repeating her wedding saree. She was asked about the young generation’s role in protecting the environment. To which she gave an example of Alia Bhatt’s sustainable move of repeating her cloth for the National Film Awards.

Much-needed Message: Suhana Khan

Suhan Khan further called Alia Bhatt’s repeating clothes an ‘incredible’ move. She also said it will give an important social message to society. In her words:

“Recently, Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter also emphasized that if Alia Bhatt can repeat her saree then they can also do the same for parties.

Alia Bhatt-Suhana Khan Lip-syncing Connection

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had revealed in a chat that she and Suhana both learnt lip-syncing together from Shah Rukh Khan. According to Bhatt, she was nervous to do lip-syncing for ‘Tum Kya Mile’ song in Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Katha. So she went to SRK’s home to learn it and Suhana too joined her.

Alia Bhatt’s Statement On Re-wearing Her Saree

Alia Bhatt had wore designer Sabyasachi’s saree for her wedding in April, 2022. She had shocked her fans by re-wearing her saree at 69th National Film Awards in October, 2023. The ‘Gangubai actress’ had later revealed on her Instagram that she wanted to wear a special outfit for the special day. That’s why she chose to repeat her wedding outfit. Alia Bhatt received 69th National Film Awards for ‘Best Actress’ for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The Archies: Debuting Platform For Many Starkids

Suhana Khan is stepping foot into the Film industry through ‘The Archies ‘. It is produced by Zoya Akhtar. This comic film focuses on the story of Archie and his friends taking initiatives to conserve nature. Along with Suhana Khan, other starkids Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda are also debuting in the movie. ‘The Archies ‘ will be released on Netflix on 7th December, 2023.