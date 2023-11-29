The Archies Cast Reveals Unknown Facts; Suhana Khan can’t wink, Khushi Kapoor is ‘weirdly punctual,’ Deets Inside!

The Archies is all set to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023. Various young newcomers are all set to take their first step into the Hindi film industry. Actors like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda will be seen in The Archies. Zoya Akhtar brought these youngsters together for a teen musical comedy film that looks promising. Ahead of the its release, the entire Archies gang spilled some secrets about themselves.

The Archies gang reveals fun secrets about themselves

As the film moving towards its release date, the entire gang seen revealing fun secrets about themselves. In the video shared on the official Instagram page of The Archies, the actors were asked to reveal one thing that nobody knows. First came up the Vedang Raina who expressed his love for gaming. “An unhealthy amount. I do a lot of it,” he shared.

Next was the Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor who confessed that she is ‘weirdly punctual’. “I think it physically hurts me to be late for anything. So, for me, on time is five minutes early.” Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan seemed excited when she said that she cannot wink. “I can’t wink, I look a little stupid when I wink.”

Yuvraj Menda shared that he is into makeup while Agastya Nanda revealed that he can make sounds with his fingers by snapping it. After Mihir Ahuja revealed, “I can make F1 car sounds.” Next up was Dot who reveals her love for crocheting. “I am crocheting constantly.”

Zoya Akhtar’s also shared her experience of shooting with Khushi Kapoor

Recently at IFFI, the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar Recalled an incident with Khushi, Zoya shared, “There is one shot, and Betty, being played by Khushi Kapoor, has to pick up the needle and put it on the vinyl, which is the record player. So, we are there behind the camera and we see her picking it up and putting it in the center. I was like ‘What are you doing?’ She was like, ‘Isn’t that where the music comes from?’ I said, ‘no.’ And you realize how young they are.”