Jeetendra Recalled Old Days Of Working With Sridevi In Himmatwala, Check Out To Know What He Revealed!

For nearly three decades, fans have continuously chosen Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as the most popular singing reality television genre. The show served as the launchpad for well-known musicians, including Kunal Ganjawala, Shekhar Ravijani, Shreya Ghoshal, Kamal Khan, Raja Hasan, Sugandha Mishra, and Vaishali Mhade.

Zee TV is airing the ninth time of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. It provides some great young singers a chance to perform on the biggest platform. Viewers of this season’s show will get to see new judges, including Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan, mentor the budding singing wonder. At the same time, Bharti Singh will keep everyone entertained as the show’s presenter.

This Week

This weekend, a special episode titled “The Dancing Heroes” will feature Govinda and Jeetendra, two of Bollywood’s most prominent performers. The top 10 contenders continue to wow audiences with their incredible singing. After reviewing Rafa and Prajyot’s renditions of “Taki o Taki” and “O Lal Dupatta Wali,” he went down memory lane and spoke about the late actress.

“Sridevi was a fantastic artist,” Jeetendra said. “I’ll never forget how quickly she picked up the steps whenever we practiced together. When it came to me, though, I required a minimum of six or seven practices before I felt comfortable performing. Used to tell her I’d rehearse with the choreographer to make things easy on her. Still, she was so modest and kind that she persisted in practicing with me until I got it perfect. The level of deference she showed was of this kind.”

Sridevi and Jeetendra

For those unaware, Jitendra and Sridevi have shared the screen in almost 16 movies, in addition to Himmatwala, including Sone Pe Suhaaga, Aulad, Ghar Sansar, Suhaagan, Dharm Adhikari, Tohfa, Jaani Dost, and many others all featured the 80-year-old actor and Sridevi.