Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed queen of Bollywood and she has managed to bag some outstanding roles in her acting career. Now, Kangana Ranaut has bagged yet another biggie Thalaivi and as per sources, Kangana is charging a whopping Rs 55 Crores for it. And now in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, she has agreed to the same and even given reasons for her fees.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana explained that she goes through the recovery blueprint of each film and her asking price is based on the same. The actress was quoted saying, “For Thalaivi, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore. They also have satellite rights to sell for both languages and also distribution rights. So, whenever a project is conceived, there is a financial blueprint to it, recovery blueprint to it. Then they match actors and their market worth and accordingly are approached. When I take a project, I always see the recovery blueprint and then I charge.”

Click here to watch the video:

Further, Kangana also explained that she is charging the double amount for Thalaivi as it will be releasing in two languages. “Thalaivi I am shooting in two languages, so I will charge for two films, I will not charge for one film,” she said. However, Kangana also stated that she will lower her fee if it needs to be and not let the industry suffer.

The actress also stated that the movie won’t release on any OTT platform as it is not meant for any digital space.

