Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make for a powerful couple. The lady married the nawab of Pataudi at the peak of her career despite everyone warning her. She was asked that her career would be over right after marriage and look where she has come now. She is a powerful actress who has delivered quite a number of blockbuster hits. But despite all that, she still remembers what people had told her when she put forth her plan to marry Saif Ali Khan.

During her appearance of Koffee With Karan, Kareena revealed that people warned her not to marry Saif Ali Khan who was a divorcee with two children. The actress was quoted saying, “I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens.”

Kareena Kapoor was heavily pregnant when she appeared on Koffee With Karan. Priyanka Chopra, who was sharing the couch with her, also praised the way she conducted herself during her pregnancy. “Even how she carried off her pregnancy was so unheard of in India,” Priyanka said. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor Gets Candid About Her Pregnancy, “Actresses Go Into Hiding When Pregnant But I Shot 20 Days Before Delivery”)

Priyanka added that she was inspired by Kareena and would take a leaf out of her book during her own pregnancy. “Not just that, how fabulous she was and how she did the things that she does. I mean, I remember seeing those pictures and I was like, ‘See, now, that’s what I am also going to do,” Priyanka said.