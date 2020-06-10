Kareena Kapoor Khan is the undisputed begun of Bollywood who is known for her sassy and classy nature. Apart from her acting, she has also proved to be an idol and role model for many pregnant women. Kareena Kapoor Khan worked till the later months of her pregnancy and got back to work a few month’s later. In a past interview, she has gotten candid about working during pregnancy.

In an interview with BBC Asia Network, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about working while being pregnant. She said, “A lot of people told me that they have never seen an Indian actress pregnant. Because every Indian actress, whenever they got pregnant went into hiding. Either they went to London or America, or they never left their houses. It’s because you can’t see her fat or you can’t see her bloated. Hands swell up, face swells up.”

Kareena went to say that when she appeared on Koffe With Karan she was heavily pregnant. The actress was quoted saying, “We shot Koffee With Karan in November or first week of December and I delivered Taimur 20 days later. I was actually looking my bloated best. And when I saw the episode, I looked fat, not very beautiful but I was like it is okay.”

Click here to watch the interview.

Kareena Kapoor always looked graceful during her pregnancy and even once she had delivered the chhote nawab Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena didn’t shy away from makimg public appearances even after gaining post-pregnancy weight. During the same interview, Kareena revealed that she learnt from husband Saif Ali Khan that always be happy in what you have or what you are.

