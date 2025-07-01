Kiara And Sidharth Are Going To Have A Baby Girl Or Boy? Redditors Find A Clue, Here’s Her Due Date: See Here!

Redditors recently picked up on a subtle clue, sparking speculation about whether Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting a baby boy or girl. Rumours about the actress’s due date have also started doing the rounds. The beloved Shershaah duo, who tied the knot in 2023, now seem to be eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one.

In February 2025, Sidharth and Kiara joyfully announced that they were expecting their little bundle of joy. On Father’s Day, Kiara delighted fans by sharing an adorable photo from her baby shower, capturing hearts with its sweetness. Now, Reddit users are buzzing with speculation—will it be a baby boy or a baby girl?

Kiara Advani’s Rumoured Due Date of delivery

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently took to Instagram to share the joyous news of their pregnancy, posting a sweet picture of tiny shoes. Although the couple hasn’t officially confirmed the due date, a recent FilmiBeat report suggests that Kiara is expected to deliver around November 2025. Fans of the duo are overjoyed and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby. Over the past few months, Kiara has charmed everyone with her radiant pregnancy glow and adorable baby bump, leaving us all excited for the couple’s next big announcement.

Redditors speculate that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra could be expecting a baby girl

On Father’s Day 2025, Kiara took to Instagram to share a series of adorable photos, celebrating the fathers in her family. Among the heartwarming pictures, she also included a sweet snap of soon-to-be dad, Sidharth. The photo, taken during her baby shower, captured a touching moment where Kiara was seen making a wish while blowing out the candles on her cake.

She looked radiant in a yellow-toned dress, while Sidharth was seen lovingly gazing at his pregnant wife. The venue was beautifully adorned with flowers, creating an aesthetically charming atmosphere. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the delightful decor—believed to be from Kiara’s baby shower—sparked speculation that the couple might be expecting a baby girl.

A Reddit thread sparked speculation among netizens that the couple might be expecting a baby girl, based on the predominantly pink decor seen at the baby shower, which many felt had a feminine touch. However, it’s important to note that these are merely assumptions, as there has been no official confirmation about the gender of Sid and Kiara’s soon-to-arrive baby. While some users expressed their belief that the setup hinted at a girl, others argued that the decor appeared more gender-neutral than traditionally girly.

One user commented, “Actually, so cute. She seems like a total girl mom.” A second user wrote, “The setup is cute cos it’s always kept cute for baby showers op. But you can see it’s pretty gender neutral. The cake decor, her dress, the flowers, his shirt. Mix of both pink and blue, interspersed with yellow.” A third user penned, “Ok this might be far fetched but I just came across this post and it made me think she is having a baby girl due to the cake and setup around.”

Kiara Advani shared that she hopes to have twins someday

During a promotional event for Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani playfully shared her desire to get pregnant, even though she wasn’t married at the time. She humorously admitted that her main reason was so she could eat whatever she wanted without guilt. When asked whether she’d prefer a baby boy or a girl, Kiara said that in an ideal world, she would love to have a baby girl.