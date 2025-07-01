Kareena Kapoor Says She, Karisma, Not Ranbir, Carried Forward Kapoor Legacy: ‘Not Tigresses, We’re Tigers’

The Kapoor family may be Bollywood’s most iconic dynasty, but actor Kareena Kapoor Khan believes it was the Kapoor women—herself and sister Karisma Kapoor—who truly carried the legacy forward. While Ranbir Kapoor is often referred to as the torchbearer of the Kapoor khandaan thanks to his massive popularity and impressive filmography, Kareena recently offered a different perspective.

Speaking with journalist Barkha Dutt in a candid interview, Kareena said, “I think we’ve carried on the Kapoor legacy. It was only me and Karisma before Ranbir came in. So the two girls—actually, like my mother says—they’re not tigresses, they are tigers, because they did take the legacy forward.”

Kareena celebrated 25 years in the film industry this year, while Ranbir Kapoor made his debut 18 years ago. But it was Karisma Kapoor who broke the family’s long-held tradition of only having male actors in the spotlight. She made her debut over three decades ago and dominated the 1990s and early 2000s as one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

Karisma’s bold move to join mainstream cinema at a time when it was unheard of for Kapoor women to work in films opened doors for both Kareena and, eventually, Ranbir. The elder Kapoor sister not only became a trendsetter but also inspired a generation of actresses to follow.

Netizens have echoed Kareena’s sentiments, with many giving Karisma the credit she deserves. Under a viral Reddit thread, fans shared their thoughts: “Karishma walked before Kareena and Ranbir could run,” wrote one user. Another added, “Karishma ran before Kareena and Ranbir could crawl.”

One fan commented, “Definitely… Karisma made it easier. At least we used to know Kareena as ‘Karishma ki behen’ during our childhood.” Another post read, “100% true! Give the girls the credit. Ranbir was declared the ‘future of Bollywood’ on day one… and yes, he is a good actor, but he didn’t have to toil like Karisma had to.”

While all three stars have carved their own paths in the industry, Kareena’s remarks have reignited conversations about the Kapoor sisters’ impact and how they reshaped the definition of legacy in a patriarchal industry.