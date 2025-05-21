Ranbir Kapoor & Yash Will Not Meet In Ramayana Directed By Nitesh Tiwai, Told The Reason Behind It

A big-budget film is being made on ‘Ramayana’, which is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is expected to have world-class VFX, an army of powerful stars, grand and spectacular sets, and whatnot. There are two big superstars, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, that has increased the excitement of the fans fourfold. One is playing the role of Ram, and the other is playing the role of Ravana. But it is being said that they will not be seen together on screen.

Yash

According to sources associated with Ramayana film production, ‘The producers have decided to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Rama and Ravana do not meet each other in most parts of the epic. Their worlds remain separate. Their stories unfold in a parallel universe until destiny brings them face to face in the climactic battle. According to the original tale, Rama learns of Ravana’s existence only after Sita is kidnapped and the two never meet until they clash on the battlefield in Lanka.’

Ranbir Kapoor

Let us tell you that Nitesh Tiwari and the team have taken the creative decision to keep Ranbir and Yash’s characters separate, which will add depth to the story for the audience. This will make their final confrontation interesting. While Yash will share screen space with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, scenes with Ranbir are yet to be revealed.

Sai Pallavi

The film is currently under production on a huge set in Mumbai. Earlier, a source close to the film had said that it is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 835 crore. The film is being made in two installments, the first to release on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027. Ranbir Kapoor has finished shooting for his part, while Yash has begun shooting for his part after visiting the Mahakal temple in Ujjain in early May.