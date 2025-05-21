“Is Jasmin Looking Chapri?”, People Calling Aly Goni Red Flag For Insluting Jasmin Bhasin On Social Media

Small screen actor couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been dating each other for many years. Now they are also going to live in a live-in relationship, for which they have bought a flat in Mumbai as well. Meanwhile, Aly posted a post about his girlfriend on his social media handle, which went viral in no time. He is being criticized a lot for this post and even being called a ‘red flag’ boyfriend.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Let us tell you that Aly Goni recently shared a photo of Jasmin Bhasin on his Instagram. In this, she is seen posing wearing a white crop top and jeans. While sharing the photo, Aly asked his fans, ‘Is Jasmin Chapri?’ Along with this, he also made a laughing emoji. On the other hand, Jasmin also shared a sketch of Aly and asked, ‘Is Aly Chapri?’

Aly Goni’s Post

Even though Aly and Jasmin jokingly wrote the word ‘Chapri’ while posting such pictures of each other, the fans did not like this post. Especially Aly calling his girlfriend Chapri, even some cursed Aly for insulting his girlfriend, while some even called the actor a ‘red flag’. One user wrote, ‘Who posts like this for his girlfriend?’

Jasmin Bhasin’s Post

Another user said, ‘Bhai, this man is a red flag.’ Another called their pairing strange. However, Aly and Jasmin’s fans also defended them on social media. They told the trolls that the two actors have started living together, and so calling each other ‘chhapri’ on Instagram can be a matter of courage. Talking about work, Jasmin has worked in successful shows like ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’ and ‘Naagin 4’. Apart from ‘Bigg Boss’, she has also appeared in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and made her debut in the Punjabi film industry in 2022 with ‘Honeymoon’ starring Gippy Grewal in the lead role.