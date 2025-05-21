Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ishan Khattar, Aishwarya, & Aaradhya Walked At Red Carpet of Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is going full swing in the French Riviera of France, where so far, many Bollywood celebrities and social media influencers have shone. Last night, Janhvi Kapoor also made her debut on the red carpet along with Karan Johar and Ishaan Khattar. At the same time, beautiful Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has also reached there with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her look.

Janhvi Kapoor With Karan Johar

Let us tell you that Janhvi Kapoor has appeared for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival, during which she wore a pink gown by Tarun Tahiliani on the red carpet. Her film ‘Homebound’ premiered at the festival, which also stars Ishaan Khattar. Director Neeraj Ghaywan and actor Vishal Jethwa were also seen with her, along with the producer Karan Johar.

Janhvi Kapoor with Karan Johar

Ishaan and Janhvi have worked together in the film ‘Dhadak’. Janhvi entered the world of acting with this movie by Karan Johar. Before she made her debut in the film industry, her mother, Sridevi, had said goodbye to this world. She could not see her daughter’s Bollywood debut. According to media reports, she died after drowning in a bathtub in Dubai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Apart from Jahnvi, one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the entertainment industry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also reached France. She was given a warm welcome at the airport. During this, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was also seen with her. Aishwarya will soon spread her charm on the red carpet. Now it will be worth seeing how beautiful this mother daughter duo will be looking walking at the Cannes Film Festival.