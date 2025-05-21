‘This is Racits& Offensive’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wrong Spelling At High-Profile Italy Event Made Netizens Angry

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently attended a high-profile event in Sicily, Italy, which was attended by many international celebrities. The actress gave fans a glimpse of her glamorous journey on her official Instagram handle, which included stunning outfits, beautiful views, and delicious Italian food. However, amid this glitz, the sharp eyes of the fans noticed something, which immediately became an issue online.

Priyanka Chopra

In the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra on social media, a close-up shot was seen during a sit-down dinner. In this, the wrong spelling was written on her place card. Instead of the correct spelling, ‘Pryianka Chopra Jonas’ was written. Fans on social media have given funny and surprising reactions to this photo. Some are angry with this mistake and are calling it ‘racist’ and ‘offensive’.

Priyanka Chopra’s Wrong Spelling

A user asked, ‘Priyanka’s spelling? Anyone noticed?’ Another fan wrote, ‘Everything is classy, but Priyanka’s spelling is wrong.’ Another user wrote, ‘Looking beautiful as always Priyanka… but I saw that they have written your name wrong on the table.’ If we talk about the work front of Priyanka Chopra, then let us tell you that she has many projects like ‘Heads of State’, ‘The Bluff’, and SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka Chopra

If reports are to be believed, she will also be seen in ‘Krrish 4’, which will be directed by Hrithik Roshan. Apart from this, she recently came to India with her husband Nick Jonas to attend the wedding of her brother Siddharth held in Mumbai. During all the functions, the actress looked mesmerizingly beautiful and fans were unable to take their eyes off the beautiful actress.