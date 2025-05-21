Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Looks Adorable On Their Dreamy Maldives Vacation, Deets Inside

Popular small-screen actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, often make headlines for their fights. But there is a lot of love between them, which is visible on their latest vacation. The couple had a dreamy vacation with their friends, whose pictures and videos have been shared on the internet. Fans are liking the closeness between the two and showering love on them.

Seeing the view visible in the vacation pictures of the couple, the hearts of their fans are also blooming. However, in the meantime, some also started speculating about the actress’s pregnancy. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’. Both of them had also appeared together in the first season and their banter in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ was very much discussed.

After their Mauritius trip, the couple have reached Maldives directly, from where they have shared cozy photos and reels. Both have posted these photos of themselves from the seashore, in which their romance is being seen. During the actress was seen in the arms of her husband and businessman Vicky Jain. People’s eyes have also fallen on the actress’s tummy, seeing which people asked whether she is pregnant?

However, nothing is confirmed yet by the actress or her team. Earlier also there has been a lot of discussion about the actress’s pregnancy. Many rumors have been spread. In the show, Krushna Abhishek has also jokingly asked the actress to have a baby many times. Ankita Lokhande is 40 years old and her mother-in-law has expressed her desire for grandchildren many times. In the comment section, some people called their pair good and some said, ‘Zero chemistry’.