“Male Jaya Bachchan, Look At The Drama”, Netizens Troll Sonu Nigam For Shouting At Driver After Escaping Accident

Famous singer Sonu Nigam often remains in the limelight on social media due to some or other reason. Sometimes he criticizes someone, and sometimes he is found humming. Now, a video of him has surfaced on the internet, in which his reaction has caught everyone’s attention. Everyone is calling him ‘Dramabaaz’. Actually, the singer escaped an accident on the streets of Mumbai, but everyone’s attention was on the singer’s anger.

In fact, a video of Sonu Nigam has surfaced on social media in which he had gone out to meet his friends, and then he came in front of a car, which he narrowly escaped colliding with. However, the accident would have happened and the singer would have been hurt if he had not stopped for a moment. But nothing like that happened, and he is completely safe.

In one of the videos shared on the internet, Sonu is seen walking on the road of Mumbai with his bodyguard, when a car starts moving ahead, while the singer is right in front of the car. The car hit Sonu, but he immediately stepped aside, and his guard also saved him, which prevented a major accident. During this, the singer also got angry for a second, and he was seen staring at the driver.

But later he smiled, looking at the paps and left from there. Seeing Sonu Nigam’s video, a user wrote, ‘It’s acting.’ One wrote, ‘This is the male version of Jaya Bachchan.’ One wrote, ‘Nothing happened, but look at the drama.’ One wrote, ‘What driver bhaiyya, he is India’s best singer.’ However, some people’s eyes got stuck on the singer’s ear, and they saw something like a big lump near the right ear, and started asking what happened. Because there is something red on both the front and back sides of the ear, and it is not an earphone.