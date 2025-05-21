Shoaib Ibrahim Looks Distressed Outside Hospital As Wife Dipika Kakar Battles Liver Tumour

Television’s beloved couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, are navigating a deeply challenging phase in their lives. The duo, who tied the knot in 2018 and became parents to baby Ruhaan in 2023, have always been admired for their bond. However, fans were left concerned after Shoaib recently revealed in a vlog that Dipika has been diagnosed with a liver tumour.

On May 20, Shoaib was spotted outside Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where Dipika is currently admitted. The actor looked visibly tense as he rushed into his car, choosing not to interact with the paparazzi or provide any update on his wife’s condition. The seriousness of the situation was clear, as Dipika is reportedly gearing up for surgery to remove the tumour.

Shoaib had earlier shared in his vlog that Dipika experienced severe abdominal pain while he was away for work in Chandigarh. Initially thought to be acidity, her condition worsened, leading to a battery of tests. A CT scan later revealed a tennis-ball-sized tumour in her liver. Although preliminary tests showed no signs of cancer, the couple opted for more scans to rule out all risks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

“Thankfully, none of the results so far have shown any signs of cancer… But haan, Dipika ke liver mein tumour hai, she will undergo surgery… Please pray for her health, leaving aside all the negativity and hate,” Shoaib urged fans.

Dipika, known for her iconic role in Sasural Simar Ka, has always had a loyal fan following. Her journey from an air hostess to a celebrated actress has been nothing short of inspiring. Her love story with Shoaib began on the sets of their TV show back in 2011. From colleagues to life partners, their relationship has stood the test of time, and now, it faces another battle.