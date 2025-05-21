From Mic Drops To FIRs: Kunal Kamra’s Roast Gets Brutally Honest

Controversial comedian Kunal Kamra, no stranger to outrage or FIRs, recently found himself on the hot seat—voluntarily this time—as the guest of honour on Ashish Solanki’s Roast show on YouTube. Known for his polarising political satire, Kamra was the subject of a no-holds-barred roast by fellow comics who poked fun at everything from his activism to his apparent ‘irrelevance’.

The roast followed a turbulent period for Kamra, whose latest comedy special triggered outrage after it targeted certain political figures. The backlash escalated into vandalism at the show’s venue and multiple FIRs. Despite this, Kamra—who now splits his time between Himachal and Puducherry, and remains on a no-fly list for heckling TV anchor Arnab Goswami—seemed in good spirits during the roast.

Solanki set the tone by labelling Kamra “manhoos” for his controversial stint on India’s Got Latent. Sumaira Shaikh took the first dig, calling Kamra the “first farmer who gives alcohol to his plants,” and mocked his self-styled role as the ‘saviour’ of Muslim and female comics. “He couldn’t even save his own hair,” she added. Shashwat Maheshwari followed, quipping, “Kamra listens to everyone but acts for Congress,” and compared his political influence to sleeper cells—“at least they’re active.”

Comic Onkar Yadav drew laughs with a Kashmir-linked zinger: “Kamra thinks Latent is Balraj’s show because he can’t see any Kashmiri Pandits,” a nod to the show’s producers and themes. Daahab Chishti fired off a rapid set, declaring, “Kamra is my favourite because I lost my taste after Covid,” and, “His favourite position is opposition.”

Childhood friend Siddharth Dudeja didn’t hold back either, calling Kamra a “druggie and drunkard” whose lifestyle scared off even hired killers. “They gave up and focused on Ravish Kumar instead.”

Closing the show, Kamra reclaimed the mic with a signature move—holding up the Constitution of India. “Let me say something while I’m still relevant,” he said. “If anyone has an issue with comedy, you’re free to file a case under the Constitution—and we’ll respond accordingly.”

Even amidst trolling, FIRs and venue damage, Kamra seems determined to keep laughing—and defending—with mic in one hand, and the Constitution in the other.