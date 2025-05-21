Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sara Tendulkar Split Just Days After Meeting Each Other’s Families: Read Here!

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar have reportedly ended their relationship, just days after meeting each other’s families. The industry was abuzz with excitement over a new Bollywood romance when news first emerged about Siddhant dating Sara, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. However, according to recent reports, the couple has now called it quits, only weeks after their family introductions.

Rumours about Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar’s romantic involvement have been circulating for the past month, fueled by their frequent public appearances. However, according to a recent report by ETimes, the pair has decided to part ways. A source close to the former couple revealed that Siddhant was the one who chose to end the relationship, just a few days after they met each other’s families. The source stated: “They broke up recently. It was Siddhant who decided to call it quits. It is after the two met each other’s folks.”

Although Siddhant and Sara never publicly addressed the dating rumours, their frequent appearances together fueled speculation that quickly caught the attention of both Bollywood and cricket fans. Just as their supporters were cheering for the potential couple, the announcement of their breakup came as a complete shock.

What was the reason for the relationship ending?

The exact reason for the breakup remains undisclosed, but it is rumored that the sudden change occurred after their families met, often considered a step toward a more serious commitment. Whether it was due to personal differences, timing, or conflicting priorities, neither party has made an official statement about the situation.

Siddhant and Sara’s dating rumours first emerged earlier this year after they were spotted together at several events. Soon after, reports surfaced that they had introduced each other to their families, fueling speculation that their relationship was becoming serious. However, it now appears that this fairy tale romance was brief.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar’s previous relationships

Before Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sara Tendulkar was often rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. However, Gill dismissed these rumors, saying he was focused on his cricket career. Siddhant, meanwhile, was previously linked to Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, but their relationship reportedly ended in 2024. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Siddhant shared his thoughts on love and heartbreak, saying:

“I had clarity when I was 20 and had a major heartbreak. I was with this girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her, and she wanted a simple life. I was doing my CA at that time, but then I chose to switch my career. That didn’t go down well with her. We wanted two different things in life, and that was really heartbreaking because I had to choose between love and ambition. And I chose ambition. I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am.”

On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has an exciting year ahead. He was most recently seen in Yudhra and already has two upcoming films slated for release: Dhadak 2, opposite Triptii Dimri, and Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling, featuring Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan.