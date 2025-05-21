Akshay Kumar’s Production House Sends Legal Notice To Paresh Rawal For Exiting Hera Pheri 3 Midway

In a shocking turn of events, Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 midway through its shoot has sparked major controversy. Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape Of Good Films, has reportedly sent a legal notice to the veteran actor, demanding Rs 25 crore in damages for his abrupt departure. The news surfaced on May 20 and has since left the film’s team stunned, with many expressing disappointment over what they’re calling “unprofessional” behaviour.

Suniel Shetty, who reprises his beloved role of Shyam in the franchise, revealed he learned of Rawal’s exit through his children, Athiya and Ahaan. While promoting his film Kesari Veer in Delhi, Suniel told India Today, “I have no clue about this. This is absolutely shocking. I first thought about texting him, and then I thought I’d meet him and discuss it. I have had no word about it with anybody as to what happened.”

The third instalment of the cult comedy was announced in 2023 and officially began its shoot earlier this year under the direction of Priyadarshan, who had also helmed the original. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal had reunited for the project, with Akshay acquiring the rights from original producer Feroz Nadiadwala and stepping in as one of the key producers.

Describing the situation as nothing short of a “crisis,” Suniel expressed concern over the impact on the production. “We are in the middle of this film, and this is the biggest shock,” he said, adding that the team had already shot a promo and was gearing up for a full-fledged shoot next year. “It’s a big thing. This is so shocking. I can’t make sense of this. And you know who sent it? Athiya and Ahaan—they both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking ‘papa what is this?’ And I was here doing my interviews, and I felt like ‘holy s***’.”

Suniel also acknowledged the importance of Hera Pheri 3 on a personal level. “You know, this film is important for our mental health. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Hera Pheri 3 is the sequel to the beloved 2000 film Hera Pheri, which was followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. The third film was highly anticipated by fans and marked the reunion of one of Bollywood’s most iconic comic trios