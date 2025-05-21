Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Mom Sridevi With Her Outfit For Cannes Red Carpet Debut: See Pics Here!!!

Janhvi Kapoor walked the Cannes red carpet alongside her Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producer Karan Johar. Actor Janhvi Kapoor made a dazzling debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, honoring her late mother, legendary actor Sridevi, with a regal ensemble that radiated elegance and sophistication on the red carpet.

Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to Sridevi at Cannes 2025

On May 20, Janhvi made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of her film Homebound. For the occasion, she wore a delicate rose-colored ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani, featuring a subtle metallic sheen. The look was completed with a matching veil that gracefully draped over her low bun. According to Diet Sabya, Janhvi paid tribute to her mother, Sridevi, through her outfit, which featured a distinct Indian touch. The post on their handle read: “Janhvi channeling mother Sri for first Cannes red carpet Lewk”.

Fans also praised her look and commented, “It’s giving Sridevi” and “reminded me of Sridevi.” Sridevi was celebrated for her elegance and poise, often attending events in traditional Indian attire that reflected her deep appreciation for her cultural roots. She had a distinctive style, frequently reinventing classic looks with a modern twist. Janhvi’s custom-made skirt and corset were crafted from authentic tissue fabric, specially woven in Benaras. The unique texture was created using a hand-crushed technique. She completed the look with elegant pearl jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor Cannes Look

The actor was accompanied on the red carpet by Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, along with director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar. Homebound follows the story of two friends from a village in North India whose bond is tested as they pursue careers as police officers.

Neeraj’s Homebound was showcased in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. The film now has legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese attached as executive producer. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier serving as co-producers.