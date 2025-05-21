Mukesh Khanna Will Be Back With New Version of Shaktimaan, Will Lend His Voice To Pocket FM’s Audio Series

Veteran Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna’s famous character Shaktimaan, which made headlines during the 90s and entertained kids, is making a comeback. This superhit TV serial is returning in a new format for the new generation, in which Mukesh will once again be seen in the character of Shaktimaan. Mukesh Khanna will lend his voice to Pocket FM’s new original audio series of Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna

Talking about the project, Mukesh said, ‘Shaktiman is not just a show, it is an emotion, which resides in the hearts of millions. I am thrilled to be back as the voice of the beloved hero and connect with a whole new generation of listeners through Pocket FM’s huge reach across India. This platform gives a great way to reintroduce the values, strengths, and superpowers of Shaktimaan, but with new stories to today’s youth in their favorite format.’

Mukesh Khanna

Let us tell you that Mukesh Khanna has partnered with Bheeshm International. This series will present the original story with new adventures in a re-imagined world. It is designed for old fans who have grown up watching their favourite superhero, Shaktimaan, and for a new generation that is discovering him for the first time.

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh had said in an interview, ‘I am doing my duty, which I started in 1997 and went on till 2005. I think my work should reach the public in 2027, because today’s generation is running blind. They have to stop and tell them to catch their breath.’ Let us tell you that ‘Shaktiman’ aired on Doordarshan from 13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005. Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had announced plans to make a motion picture on Shaktimaan in collaboration with Sony Pictures. Later, reports came out that Ranveer Singh would be the hero. However, Mukesh had dismissed these rumours.