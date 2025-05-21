‘Money Was Not An Issue, Love And Respect…’, Paresh Rawal Opened Up Allegations of Charging More Money

Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently surprised his fans by announcing his sudden exit from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Now, a new report is coming out, in which it is being speculated that the actor had demanded more fees from the filmmakers than the fixed amount. Well, let us know what the reality is behind this news and speculations being made on the same.

Paresh Rawal

According to one of the media houses, Paresh Rawal had already signed the contract. He received his signing amount as well, which was reportedly more than his usual fee. He also attended the necessary project meetings. However, later he had to reportedly walk away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ due to his demand for more payment. A close source associated with the production house told the news agency that everyone is shocked at Paresh Rawal’s inappropriate behavior.

Paresh Rawal

Earlier, it was said that the actor had left the film due to creative differences with the director of the film. However, recently he clarified on his X handle, ‘I want to put it on record that my decision to stay away from ‘Hera Pheri 3′ was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative differences with the filmmaker. I have immense love, respect, and faith in the film’s director Priyadarshan.’

Paresh Rawal

Let us tell you that it is said that this behavior is unprofessional for an experienced and veteran actor like him. Especially before this, his behavior has always been positive. Paresh Rawal exclusively told one of the media houses, ‘The news of my exit from Hera Pheri 3 is true. That’s all I can say as of now.’ When asked if money was the reason he decided to opt out, he said, ‘Money was not an issue. The love and respect of my audience is more important than any money.’