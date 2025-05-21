Janhvi Kapoor Channels Mother Sridevi In Elegant Cannes 2025 Debut

Janhvi Kapoor made a grand first impression at the Cannes Film Festival this year, paying a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, legendary actor Sridevi. Dressed in a regal rose-hued creation by Tarun Tahiliani, Janhvi exuded grace and poise as she walked the red carpet on May 20 for the premiere of her latest film Homebound.

The custom ensemble featured a metallic sheen, a structured corset, and a skirt crafted from real Benarasi tissue fabric. The delicate texture was achieved using a hand-crushed technique, lending the look both heritage and modernity. The outfit was finished with a sheer veil draped over her low bun, and Janhvi accessorised the look with classic pearl jewellery. The visual homage to Sridevi was unmistakable.

Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya highlighted the tribute on Instagram, posting, “Janhvi channeling mother Sri for first Cannes red carpet Lewk.” Fans echoed the sentiment, with comments like “It’s giving Sridevi” and “reminded me of Sridevi” flooding the post. Sridevi was celebrated for her timeless elegance and her love for traditional Indian wear—often adding a contemporary twist to her looks, a sensibility clearly inherited by her daughter.

Joining Janhvi at Cannes were her Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producer Karan Johar. The film, which explores the story of two young men from rural North India whose friendship is tested as they become police officers, was screened under the Un Certain Regard section at the festival.

Homebound boasts a formidable production team, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer. It is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers.