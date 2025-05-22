Kim Kardashian Surprised With Graduation Bash After Finishing Law School Without A College Degree

After six long years of juggling motherhood, business, and courtroom advocacy, Kim Kardashian is officially a law school graduate—and her loved ones made sure to celebrate in style. The reality star and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share the news, and Page Six reports that her family threw her a surprise commencement ceremony to mark the milestone.

“All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” Kim said emotionally during her speech. Dressed in a chic gray sweater, leather skirt, black stockings and white pumps, the Skims founder looked every bit the part as she addressed her inner circle.

Kardashian’s path to becoming a lawyer hasn’t followed the traditional route. Instead of enrolling in a formal law school, she pursued a little-known but fully legal apprenticeship route allowed in California. Her mentor, who has watched her journey up close, called it “the most inspiring.” According to her, Kim dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year, over six years—that’s a whopping 5,184 hours of legal study. And all this while raising four children, running a fashion empire, starring on TV, and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for justice.

“She came in with no fancy law lectures or shortcuts—just pure determination,” said her mentor.

According to US Weekly, the graduation celebration came as a complete surprise. Kim had believed she was headed to a family brunch, only to find her inner circle waiting to celebrate her. Her children, Psalm and Chicago, were also seen in the photos she shared from the event.

Now that she has passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), Kim is eligible to sit for the California Bar Exam—the final step in her journey to becoming a practicing lawyer.

Kim previously revealed that her legal journey was inspired by a video she saw on X (formerly Twitter) that left her feeling “dumbfounded” about the justice system. Her father, the late Robert Kardashian, was a criminal defense attorney and famously a part of O.J. Simpson’s legal team—making this a full-circle moment for the star.

Talking to Vogue earlier, Kim said, “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society… If I knew more, I could do more.”