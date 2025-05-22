Paro 2.0? Aishwarya Rai’s Dramatic Saree Moment At Cannes Has Internet Worshipping Again

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it again. The undisputed queen of Cannes made jaws drop with her latest appearance at the 78th edition of the film festival. Dressed in an ivory-white Manish Malhotra saree, complete with a sweeping train and statement ruby jewellery, Aishwarya turned the red carpet into her royal court. Her bright sindoor, sharp makeup, and thakurain energy were giving one clear message: Paro has entered the chat.

Attending the premiere of The History of Sound, Aishwarya stunned in her bridal-meets-regal ensemble, evoking nostalgia for her Devdas era while looking firmly rooted in 2025. The internet responded accordingly—with reverence and memes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

“Tell me this isn’t Paro after leaving her thakur for Paris,” a fan commented, while another wrote, “The face card? Never declines. 1000/10.” Some joked about the look trickling down into shaadi season: “Brace for every MIL and bhabhi trying this at their cousin’s wedding.”

From “Roop bhi hai, gun bhi, daulat bhi” to “Aaj se hum bhi zameendar honge,” Devdas quotes dominated the comments, with fans calling her “the only chaand with no daag.” One user even suggested a fanfic ending: “Paro after divorcing rich old Thakur and buying Cannes.”

Aish’s slow-mo hotel lobby walk in that saree, sindoor flashing, jewels glinting and train following her like destiny itself, had users comparing it to “walking into sasural dining table at 1 PM.” Truly, the OG Kween of Cannes was back, and she was mothering—hard.

Beyond the spectacle, Aishwarya was representing L’Oreal as their long-time ambassador. This year’s Cannes also has a significant Indian presence: filmmaker Payal Kapadia is on the main competition jury, while legends Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the premiere of the restored Aranyer Din Ratri. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound premiered under the Un Certain Regard section, with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Karan Johar joining him on the carpet.