Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 16 Crores Villa In Dubai Is An Icon of Esteem Beauty, Pictures Inside

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are quite a power couple and recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. On this special day, Aishwarya shared the cutest picture with Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya to make this day even more special. While the couple spends most of their time at their home in Juhu due to work, they also travel a lot for their work.

But they regularly take out some time to enjoy their family time together with their daughter and spend quality time in their Dubai property. According to the report of Index Tap, the couple bought a luxurious villa in Dubai in 2015. This beautiful yet mesmerizing villa is located in the posh Sanctuary Falls of Jumeirah Golf Estate. This holiday home has a big garden, pool, and golf course, and its worth is said to be around 16 crores.

According to some of the media reports, Abhishek has bought this villa as an investment for his daughter Aaradhya. He reportedly owns a 5 BHK apartment worth Rs 21 crore at Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex and an apartment on the 37th floor of Skylark Towers in Worli, Mumbai. If we talk about the work front of Abhishek Bachchan, then let us tell you that he was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s film ‘Be Happy’, which was well-liked.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Abhishek is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘King’ in which he will be seen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time together. However, neither the actor nor the production house has officially confirmed it. Well, what is the reality behind the news of Abhishek owning this villa in Dubai is yet not confirmed by us.