Check, Banter, Mate: Aamir Khan Wins The Game—And The Internet

Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently engaged in a light-hearted yet spirited chess match with comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina. The video, now on Samay’s Instagram, shows the duo sharing laughs and playful banter as they battle it out on the chessboard.

Before the game began, Aamir looked into the camera and announced, “Record karo. Maar raha hu isse. Adha ghanta khelenge hum log.” Clearly confident, he made swift moves while Samay tried to keep up. At one point, after a wrong move from Samay, Aamir quipped, “Gadbad kar di tune mere dost,” followed by, “Abhi itna kacha bhi nahi hun bhai.”

Trying to break Aamir’s focus, Samay cracked a joke during the game. But Aamir responded with a smile, “Sun abhi confuse nahi karna.” Ultimately, Aamir won the match and joked, “Aamir Khan se haara hai, khush hona chahiye tereko.” Samay humorously replied, “Koi nahi sir. Kabhi kabhi Laal Singh Chaddha bhi ho jata hai.”

As the game wrapped up, Aamir made sure the clip would go online, saying, “Tu daalega yeh, make sure that he puts it.”

The video also includes a brief moment with a fan who approached Samay and mentioned being a fan of India’s Got Latent, his now-deleted YouTube reality show. The fan even performed on the spot, though Samay didn’t seem too amused.

This video comes at a significant time for Samay, who is currently touring the UK with his stand-up show after facing backlash in India. His YouTube series was removed following an episode that drew FIRs over alleged objectionable content featuring Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. As a result, Samay deleted all episodes and cancelled several gigs in India.