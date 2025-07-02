Priyanka Chopra Salutes Tom Cruise, Akshay Kumar: ‘I Don’t Have Courage To Hang Off A Plane’

After the success of Citadel, Priyanka Chopra is back in action mode with her latest Hollywood venture, Heads of State. The actor recently graced the London premiere of the film, where she shared insights into her love for action roles and paid tribute to iconic stunt stars Akshay Kumar and Tom Cruise during a conversation with India Today.

Reflecting on their daring stunts, Priyanka said, “I love what Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar do. They’re really good at that, but I don’t think I have the courage to hang off a plane that’s taking off or do that kind of stuff.” While she admires their commitment to performing high-risk stunts themselves, she admitted she prefers a slightly more controlled approach to action sequences.

Priyanka emphasized the collaborative effort behind her action scenes. “I do love being a part of big mega movies. We do stand on the shoulders of so many people – there’s a massive stunt team that made me do all the things that I did. There are wires, mats and lots of it. So, it is the magic of the movies,” she added.

Both Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar have carved a niche in their respective industries by performing most of their own stunts. Cruise, known for the Mission: Impossible series, has famously hung off airplanes and scaled skyscrapers, while Akshay has led many Bollywood films with gravity-defying sequences, showcasing his martial arts and athletic skills.

In Heads of State, Priyanka plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who finds herself entangled in a mission to dismantle a global conspiracy. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino.

The film, premiering today (2 July) on Prime Video, promises a blend of intense action, political twists, and comic relief. With Priyanka leading the charge, fans can expect another powerful performance in a high-stakes setting.