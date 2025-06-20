Aamir Khan Held Gauri Spratt’s Hand In Public For The First Time At The Grand Screening of Sitare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan recently made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Gauri Spratt at the grand premiere of his upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by his youngest son, Azad Rao Khan, from his previous marriage with Kiran Rao. The trio posed together for the paparazzi, which was Aamir and Gauri’s first public appearance as a couple. Aamir Khan looked classy as he wore a beautiful sherwani with embroidery, churidar pants, and brown lace-up boots.

Aamir Khan With Gauri Spratt

On the other hand, Gauri Spratt looked beautiful in a green silk saree. She paired it with a dark green blouse and a gold necklace. The two made their red carpet debut special as they posed hand-in-hand. Azad completed his look with a navy blue suit, white shirt, and black shoes. He looked confident as he smiled for the cameras while standing next to his father and Gauri.

Aamir Khan With Gauri Spratt

Let us tell you that Aamir held his girlfriend’s hand, but many people did not like the fact that he was introducing his third partner in front of such people, even though he had been divorced twice. The comment section was full of these things. People are making different kinds of comments in the comment section of these videos and pictures.

Aamir Khan With Gauri Spratt

Aamir and Gauri’s red carpet debut comes after confirming their relationship earlier this year. Aamir Khan introduced Gauri during a pre-birthday celebration with the media in March. Gauri, who hails from Bangalore, works with Aamir Khan Films and has a background in fashion, styling, and photography. She has a Tamilian mother, an Irish father, and a six-year-old son from a previous relationship.