‘She Can Say Whatever She Wants, But I Won’t Say A Word’, Ram Kapoor Broke Silence On Controversy With Ekta Kapoor

Famous TV actor Ram Kapoor has finally broken his silence on the controversy with popular producer Ekta Kapoor. Ram got recognition in every household with shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Kasam Se’, and these shows were produced by Ekta. But when Ram commented on the intimate scenes in the serial ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, which was allegedly written by Ekta herself. After this, a dispute started between the two, and they have targeted each other without naming each other.

This statement of Ram Kapoor did not go down well with Balaji Telefilms’ head Ekta Kapoor. Without naming anyone, Ekta had called his behaviour ‘unprofessional’. The matter escalated even more when Ram’s wife, Gautami Kapoor, jumped into the controversy. Now, in an interview with one of the media houses, Ram Kapoor said, ‘She can do whatever she wants, but I won’t say a word. Because at the end of the day, she has given me what no one else has given me.’

He further added, ‘She believed in me when no one else did. And for that, I will always be grateful to her. She has the right to say whatever she wants to about me till the end of my career.’ He called Gautami’s cryptic post funny and said, ‘My wife knows what I think about. It was all in jest.’ He then reiterated, ‘You can’t forget what someone has done for you.’

Let us tell you that the rift started when Ram said in an interview that Ekta had to deal with the situation after the romantic scene in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’. Ekta had reacted sharply on social media and wrote, ‘Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my show should keep quiet. False information and wrong. The stories will continue as long as I keep speaking. But there is dignity in silence.’