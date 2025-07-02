After Sudden Demise, Shefali Jariwala’s Pictures From 1st Marriage Resurface on The Internet

Shefali Jariwala, the famous ‘Kanta-Laga’ actress and model passed away on 27th June 2025 and the reasons for her sudden demise are not known. Reports claim low BP and intake of medications on an empty stomach led to the occurrence. Everyone is still in shock, at the death of a young actress.

With the news of her passing away, images from previous marriage have resurfaced the internet. We have some unseen photos from her previous marriage, with Harmeet Singh.

Harmeet Singh and Shefali Jariwala

Harmeet Singh and Shefali Jariwala, got married in the year 2004 and after five years, they parted ways in 2009. Her marriage with Harmeet Singh was not a peaceful one. The images showcase Shefali in a pink suit with a red- chooda in her hand, sitting next to Harmeet Singh. Her head was covered with a dupatta, and she looked very innocent.

The pictures do seem happy, but it was simply the start of a traumatic relationship for Shefali.

After some years of marriage, Shefali had filed an FIR against her then husband, Harmeet Singh at Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai. She claimed that she was mentally, physically abused in the relationship, and along with that Harmeet had withdrawn approx ₹ 12 lakh from their joint account without her consent.

Shefali’s conversation about her 1st marriage

In the year 2021, Shefali Jariwala talked about her abusive 1st marriage in an interview with Times Now. In this interview, she talked about the concept of respect and appreciation in any relationship. She even mentioned how violence should not be appropriated with physical harm, it can be mental harm as well.

She even talked about how her independence led her towards divorce. She said, ‘I think one of the reasons why I could make the decision (of divorce) for myself was because I was independent. I was making my own money. The biggest fear in our country is thinking of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel right. I took this step, because I was independent and had strong support.’

Shefali Jariwala has seen various ups and downs in her life, but she always prioritized peace and happiness over everything else. She found love again with Parag Tyagi, who stood by her side till the very end.