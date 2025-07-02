Kapil Sharma Gets Bowled Over As Rishabh Pant Jokes About Rs 27 Cr Salary, Gambhir Drops Comedy Bombs

Kapil Sharma is bringing the cricket field to the comedy stage in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. After weeks of hosting Bollywood’s biggest names, this week’s star power comes from the pitch as Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal take over the set. The trailer promises non-stop laughs, spicy jibes, and some eyebrow-raising revelations—including a hilarious exchange about Kapil’s alleged monthly income.

The promo opens with the four cricketers making a stylish entrance. Kapil greets Gambhir with a cheeky, “Coach sir, can the boys have fun today?” To which Gambhir playfully replies, “I’m the one who seeks their permission!” The banter only gets sharper from there.

Kapil teases Gambhir about his famously serious demeanour, asking Rishabh Pant if he’s just as strict off the field. Pant responds with a diplomatic, “Depends on how the match is going,” prompting Gambhir to shoot back, “Just like it depends on how your show is doing,” leaving everyone in stitches.

Things take a fun turn when Kapil asks the group which one of them is the “devrani” causing the most drama. Abhishek quickly names Pant, who protests, “They make me do all the wrong things!” And when asked who’s the biggest complainer—“the jija”—Pant names Mohammed Shami, with Gambhir joking, “That jija hasn’t visited home in two years!”

Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover join the fun midway through. Krushna teases Chahal about his Instagram swag and mocks Pant over his IPL deal. “They say he’s the most expensive signing, but he’s got nothing in his pockets,” he jokes. Kapil chimes in, “Should he carry ₹27 crores in his pockets?” Pant fires back with a grin, “He makes that in a month. No big deal!” leaving Kapil speechless.

Later, Sunil Grover, dressed as Sidhu Paaji, roasts Chahal for missing RCB’s historic IPL win after switching teams. Pant also playfully asks Kapil if anyone ever outshines him in comedy. Kapil’s reply? “I edit out their parts!”

The episode drops this Saturday on Netflix, promising a hilarious blend of cricket and comedy.