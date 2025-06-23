The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Trolled For Old And Double Meaning Comedy, Read To Know More

The third season of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ premiered on Netflix on June 21. The first guest was Salman Khan, who spoke openly about many things and took a dig at some, too. There was a lot of laughter and fun in the show. The star cast of the show also tickled the audience a lot. But people did not like it, because people were expecting fresh entertainment in it, but people’s anger has erupted again on social media over this season.

Several clips of the premiere episode have surfaced online, after which netizens have criticized and reprimanded both the makers and Kapil Sharma for ‘double meaning’ jokes. Many viewers expressed their disappointment on social media and said that the jokes are old and they are not original. A special segment of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is being criticized a lot.

In it, comedian Krushna Abhishek is wearing a woman’s dress, and he is seen flirting with Salman. This clip has been shared on social media, and people have reacted to it. And called it ‘shameful’ and accused the show of promoting old-fashioned comedy in the name of entertainment. After watching this clip, a user wrote, ‘He always does vulgar, double-meaning, misogynistic, and body-shaming comedy. This is his USP.’

One wrote, ‘These are very basic jokes, which cannot even be imagined.’ One wrote, ‘It has always been like this in this show. Kapil Sharma was at his peak when he used to come on Colors. Now he has nothing original to show. The same nonsense in every season.’ One wrote, ‘Netflix people have a lot of money to waste, and now both Sidhu and Archana have come.’