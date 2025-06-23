Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Quietly Resurfaces On YouTube, Sparks Comeback Buzz

Almost four months after it was taken down following a major controversy, comedian Samay Raina’s hit YouTube show India’s Got Latent has quietly returned to the platform — but not on its original channel. Fans recently discovered that hundreds of clips from the show are now available on a new YouTube page called India’s Got Latent Clips, reigniting speculation about the show’s full-fledged comeback.

What Happened Before

India’s Got Latent faced heavy backlash earlier this year when a tasteless joke made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia — directed at a contestant’s parents — triggered widespread outrage. The controversy led to legal complaints, with multiple FIRs filed against Ranveer, Samay, and fellow content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani who were part of the show.

Amid mounting criticism, Samay took down all episodes from his YouTube channel and released a statement expressing his distress. “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time,” he had said.

The Quiet Return

Though the original episodes remain offline, a large collection of clips — over 500 videos — has surfaced on the newly-public India’s Got Latent Clips channel. These include highlights from both regular and members-only episodes, featuring various acts and moments from the show.

With nearly 493,000 subscribers, the channel’s description reads:

“Welcome to India’s Got Latent! ✨ Hosted by Samay Raina, this channel brings you the most entertaining and awe-inspiring moments from the show. Whether it’s singing, dancing, comedy, or something entirely unexpected, you’ll find it here!”

Fan Frenzy in Comments

Viewers flooded the comment sections with excitement. Some of the top reactions include:

“Finallyyyyyyyy… comeback ho hi gaya Latent ka”

“Are we back??????”

“Comeback honewala hai ”

“Who’s here after the news headline that this channel is back!!❤”

While the videos are dated four to five months ago, the sudden public access and renewed buzz around the channel are fueling hopes of a fresh season.

Samay’s Global Tour

Meanwhile, Samay Raina is currently on his international comeback tour, which began on June 5 in Cologne and will wrap up on July 20 in Sydney. The tour covers Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand — marking a big step in his return to the comedy spotlight.