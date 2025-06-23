‘Ravana’s Time Is More Important Than Mine’, Jaideep Ahlawat Revealed He Quit Ramayan Due To Scheduling Issues With Yash

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film ‘Ramayana’ has been a topic of discussion for a long time now. While Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Rama in it, Sai Pallavi has been given the role of Mata Sita. Some of their photos were also leaked from the set, which caught everyone’s attention. Apart from this, many other actors will be shown in different roles. However, Jaideep Ahlawat refused to play the role of Vibhishan in the film.

Let us tell you that Jaideep Ahlawat was recently contacted for the role of Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’. However, he refused to do it due to his other commitments and schedule. He has revealed that he could not play that role due to scheduling struggles. He had to shoot for this role with Yash, who is playing the role of Ravana in the film. Now both of them were having problems with their dates. Neither was available for one day. And that is why he had to leave this movie, even though he did not want to.

Jaideep Ahlawat told one of the media houses that he was indeed offered a role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’. The timing did not match, and a particular time was needed in which he could do it, because it is necessary to have Ravana with Vibhishan. Jaideep said, ‘I am sure that Ravana’s dates will be more important than mine. I think Yash is probably doing it, the KGF guy.’

Let us tell you that apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Sunny Deol is playing the role of Hanuman, Ravi Dubey is playing the role of Laxman, and Arun Govil is playing the role of Dasharatha in the film. Lara Dutta has been offered the role of Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh has been offered the role of Shurpanakha. Kajal Aggarwal will play the role of Mandodari, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthra in it.