Geeta Kapoor Praised Farah Khan For Making Her Cook Dilip Famous Through Her YouTube Vlogs, Deets Inside

Famous filmmaker Farah Khan has made her cook Dilip a star through her YouTube channel. Now Dilip is talked about more than Farah. If Dilip is not seen in any vlog, then not only fans but even celebs start asking Farah about him. Let us tell you that Farah started her cooking YouTube channel a few months ago, in which she also makes vlogs with her cook Dilip.

Dilip also became popular with the vlogs, and now he has a strong fan following. Choreographer Geeta Kapoor, who was close to Farah, recently talked about Dilip’s stardom in a podcast and also praised Farah Khan for her contribution. Let us tell you that Geeta Kapoor has choreographed many songs with Farah Khan, and she considers her guru. Geeta said in a conversation, ‘That boy Dilip, means his life has been made. She is very amazing.’

Geeta Kapoor said that Farah has always been very secure and in her vlogs, she gives more screen time to Dilip than herself. Geeta said, ‘She has always been like this, because she feels that whatever is your destiny, whatever is yours, no one can snatch it. You will always get your rights. Neither less nor more, you will get as much as you want.’

It is known that Dilip not only appears in Farah Khan’s vlogs, but also goes to the houses of film and TV stars with her and cooks. From Shah Rukh Khan to Javed Jaffrey, Karan Patel, and Gauhar Khan, all the celebs have become fans of Dilip. Not only this, Dilip has also shot some advertisements with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah. These days, Dilip has just gone to his village in Bihar, and also showed his three-storey bungalow in the vlog, which he is getting built in the village.