Diljit Dosanjh Trolled For Working With Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir Amid India-Pak Tensions: Deets Inside!!!

The trailer of the highly awaited horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, has taken the internet by storm ahead of its June 27 release. The much-awaited trailer of Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, has stirred excitement ahead of its June 27 release. However, this time, the popular horror-comedy franchise is also caught in the middle of a controversy.

Diljit’s collaboration with popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, alongside Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela—has stirred mixed reactions among fans, especially in light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Hania Aamir Joins Diljit In Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit shared the trailer on social media and clarified that the film will be released exclusively overseas. He wrote, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.”

Along with the poster, the production studio issued a statement: “We’re excited to announce that Sardaar Ji 3 will be releasing overseas on 27th June! However, the India release will be held back for now. We truly appreciate your love and patience, and we’ll be sharing the India release date very soon. Stay tuned for updates. We can’t wait for you all to experience the film on the big screen!”

Internet Reacts to Hania Aamir’s Casting

A section of social media erupted in anger at Diljit Dosanjh following the trailer’s reveal of Hania’s appearance in the film. On Reddit, users didn’t mince words, with one post titled “Guts” capturing the backlash. One user commented: “Never spoke a word during the war…now we know why…I liked him, but the opinion is now changing highly.”

One user wrote, “Honestly, I don’t think Diljit holds any affinity and love towards India, so I really don’t expect him to be pro-India, but I hope now at least the border makers will remove him from a film based on the life of our army.”

One user remarked, “You can’t expect anything better from Diljit. He has always been very clear about his ideologies.” Another added, “Never liked him, never will. Disgusted by him.” A comment read, “So all the allegations against him being a separatist are kind of true, I feel. What a shameless person he is.” Another person wrote, “Not a Bollywood film so likely won’t face much scrutiny.” While someone pointed out, “Well they weren’t gonna cut someone out who had clearly such a big part.”

Backdrop: India-Pakistan Tensions

This controversy unfolds amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. On April 22, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7—an offensive targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Following the surge in hostilities, both countries eventually agreed to halt all firing and military operations. Interestingly, last year, Hania Aamir attended Diljit’s concert at London’s O2 Arena, where he invited her on stage and shared a brief interaction with her.

About Sardaar Ji 3

In Sardaar Ji 3, Diljit Dosanjh and Hania take on the roles of ghost hunters assigned to clear a haunted mansion in the UK. Sharing the trailer, Diljit wrote, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.” Directed by Amar Hundal, the film also stars Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, Sapna Pabbi, and more. The movie is scheduled for an overseas release on June 27.