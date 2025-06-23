Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif Seen Immersed In Colors of Banaras In Viral AI Pictures, Check Pictures Inside

These days, AI is tremendously trending on the internet. People are using it so fiercely that it has become quite difficult for us to differentiate between original and AI images. Wherever you look, everyone is doing one better than the other artwork using AI. Recently, some photos of popular Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif also went viral on the internet, which people are very eager to see.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Let us tell you that in the viral pictures, both of them have been seen roaming on the ghats of Banaras. Recently, a unique photo is going viral on social media, in which famous Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are seen painted in the colors of Banaras. In these pictures made with the help of AI, both are looking like brides dressed in a Banarasi saree and a suit. These pictures created a stir on the internet among the fans.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

In the AI-rendered photos shared by one of the media houses, Deepika and Katrina are dressed in Banarasi sarees, on which golden zari-work and fine floral embroidery have been done. Everyone is praising them after seeing them in a Banarasi saree. Seeing these AI photos, questions are arising whether both of them really went to visit Banaras alone?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Let us tell you that Deepika looks perfect in these photos, while Katrina is dressed like a Desi bride. Banarasi saree is not just a cloth, but a story in itself. AI has presented it in a modern form, but the pictures are traditional. People are getting even happier to see Deepika and Katrina wearing it. Many people are saying that now traditional art can also be presented in this way, which is a very good thing. This will help in knowing and understanding the culture.