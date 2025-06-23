Grand Inauguration of “Live in Splendour – The First Art Edition” at Visual Art Gallery, IHC

New Delhi, June 20, 2025 – Merakii Art House proudly unveiled its much-anticipated exhibition, “Live in Splendour – The First Art Edition”, at the prestigious Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, with an inspiring inauguration ceremony graced by notable dignitaries.



The show was officially inaugurated by Shri Vijay Singh Chauhan, Commissioner of Customs at the Customs Authority for Advance Rulings, New Delhi; Smt. Sailaja Ray Baruah, IRS, Former Principal Director General of Customs, GST and Central Excise; Shri Rajiv Talwar, IRS, former Member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs; and Shri Gurnesh Purnani, Director, Ministry of Textiles. Their presence added immense prestige to the event, reinforcing the significance of art in shaping cultural narratives.

This edition of Live in Splendour marks an important evolution in a cherished legacy. Originally conceived as a luxury consumer showcase, Live in Splendour was hosted for over 25 years in five-star hotels across India, bringing together high-end brands and discerning audiences. The concept was founded by Mrs. Neelum Gulati, a visionary entrepreneur, art lover, and cultural ambassador.

Mrs. Gulati was among the first Indian citizens to receive RBI permission to organize consumer exhibitions abroad — a pioneering achievement in her time. She also earned acclaim as an artist herself, having won the Shankar’s International Art Competition for 11 consecutive years. Her commitment to excellence, creativity, and cross-cultural exchange continues to inspire the spirit of this exhibition.

Curated by her granddaughter, Chandni Gulati Aggarwal, founder of Merakii Art House, Live in Splendour – The First Art Edition is a tribute to that legacy — now reimagined in the world of contemporary art. The show brings together 30 acclaimed artists from across India, including:

Akhilesh, Anuradha Singh, Banoshree Bose, Cheena Madan, Fabiha Iqtadar, Hardik Singh, Hardik Verma, Kamakshi Arora, Kumkum, Malini Mansukhani, Manik Bhatia, Mrinalini Pandey, Neerja Tata, Nidhi Charan, Nikhi Aum, Nisha Verma, Pallavi Khanna, Parul Agarwal, Preeti Joshi, Preetika Rao, Pronoti Singh, Rossetta Luther, Sanjana Jain, Satvir Rana, Shailaja Inavolu, Shalini Raman Vig, Siddhartha Das, Suvidha Bolar, and Tapan Kumar Debnath.

From traditional expressions to bold modern interpretations, the exhibition presents a rich tapestry of artistic vision, emotion, and innovation. It celebrates both emerging and established voices in Indian art, united by the power of storytelling through visual form.

The show will remain open to the public from June 20th to 23rd, 2025, daily from 11 AM to 7 PM.

This inaugural Art Edition of Live in Splendour marks a new chapter in Merakii Art House’s journey — one that honours a remarkable legacy while opening fresh avenues for artistic dialogue, cultural exchange, and creative excellence.