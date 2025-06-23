Manisha Rani Mesmerized Her Fans After Dancing To Ed Sheeran’s Song Sapphire, Shared Video On Social Media

Actress Manisha Rani, who became popular across the country in a very short time, is back on the screens with yet another masterpiece. She did several projects earlier as well, but gained immense popularity after she became a contestant on Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. After this, she did not have any shortage of work, and people gave her a lot of love. She is also active on Instagram and keeps making fans crazy.

Now, after watching the latest dance video, everyone is praising her. These days, singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran’s song Sapphire is becoming very popular. Everyone is forced to dance to this song. Now Manisha Rani is also seen dancing to this song, after which the fans have become her fans once again. Recently, the contestants of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ made a reel on this song, which went viral on the internet. And now the winner of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ has also danced.

Let us tell you that Manisha Rani looks very beautiful in a short dress. Sharing the video on her social media, the actress wrote a caption with this reel, ‘Some songs are such, whose lyrics are not understood, but it is a lot of fun to vibe.’ She has tagged Arijit Singh. She is currently seen in the show ‘Haal-e-dil’ produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s production house. In this, the name of her character is Indu, which is also getting a lot of love.

It is evident that Manisha Rani dances amazingly. She is also doing amazing steps on Sapphire, after watching which, internet users praised her. One wrote, ‘Trend winner.’ One wrote, ‘Hey baby doll.’ One wrote, ‘When you are chill, we get peace.’ One wrote, ‘I am watching it again and again on repeat mode.’ Some demanded a classical dance reel from the actress, while many showered fire and red heart emojis.