“Only Ranveer Singh Is Doing Shaktimaan And No One Else”, Director Basil Joseph Put An End To All The Speculations

Recently, a new wave of speculation hit the internet when it was reported that Allu Arjun might play the lead role in the superhero series ‘Shaktimaan’. The rumour created excitement among fans, especially after actor Mukesh Khanna praised Allu Arjun’s charisma and screen presence in his hit film ‘Pushpa 2’. However, the makers have now clarified that no such casting update is on the cards.

Let us tell you that ‘Shaktimaan’ is a film in the works, which will be directed by ‘Minnal Murali’ filmmaker Basil Joseph. He had made headlines right from the beginning for roping in Ranveer Singh in the lead role. While rumours about such a big project often surface on the internet and a source close to the production has dismissed the new update and made several revelations on the same.

The source close to the upcoming film told one of the media houses, “Nobody else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else. Whoever is spreading rumours of his exit has their own agenda.” Meaning, such speculations have been put to a complete halt. Director Basil Joseph further told, ‘Shaktimaan will be made only with Ranveer Singh.’

Last year, Mukesh Khanna gave a statement on his YouTube channel. Without officially endorsing anyone, Mukesh Khanna had talked about Allu Arjun in the role of the superhero and said, ‘I am not committing, not even speaking, not even judging, but Shaktimaan ban sakta hai woh. Asli jivan mein bhi achcha look hai achchi height hai… inke baare mein kaha ja sakta hai, soch ja sakta hai.’ Mukesh Khanna also praised Allu Arjun’s acting and Pushpa 2. He said, ‘A film is not made by just throwing money. Every frame tells that he has done a good job. When you have confidence in yourself, you convince the audience too.’