Samay Raina Made His Comeback With Posting Clips of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Again On The YouTube Channel

Popular standup comedian Samay Raina, who has been in the controversies for quite some time, has once again made a comeback on YouTube with his show ‘India’s Got Latent’. Last month, he was surrounded by controversies, and he had to remove all the videos from his channel. Because a controversial question by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia created a ruckus. But now it seems that things are back on track, it is because some segments of the shows are visible on his channel.

Let us tell you that four-month-old videos are visible on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel, in which celebs appeared, and they got millions of views. The YouTuber’s original channel is still inactive. There are no videos on it. Whatever clips are visible, they are on his second channel. A total of 522 videos are visible on it right now, which can be watched by people with and without membership.

Samay Raina is doing his shows abroad amidst controversies. In February, during the controversy, Samay released a statement, which read, ‘Whatever is happening is too much for me. I have removed all the videos of India’s Got Latent from my channel. My only intention was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all the agencies to ensure that their investigation is completed fairly. Thank you.’

Now, months later, segments of the show have appeared online again, which is not on the original channel but on an active page named India’s Got Latent Clips. Now, fans have expressed happiness at seeing its comeback. They have welcomed it with open arms. One user wrote, ‘2025 is the year of comeback.’ One wrote, ‘The best comeback ever.’ One wrote, ‘Finally, Latent has made a comeback.’