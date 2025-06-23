‘Babygirl, Love Yourself A Little More Right Now’, Shivangi Joshi’s Post Intensified Speculations of Dating

Recently, the discussion of famous small-screen actress Shivangi Joshi, who made a comeback on television in the new season of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ with Harshad Chopra, intensified. Recently, Shivangi’s alleged boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, had given a hint that they had broken up. He shared a post on his social media revealing that they had separated five months ago, although he later deleted it.

Meanwhile, Shivangi never officially accepted the relationship or breakup, but she recently made a post on her Instagram, which increased speculation among the fans. On June 22, Shivangi Joshi shared a post that read, ‘Babygirl, love yourself a little more right now. You are balancing a lot, handling things that no one can see, and doing your best. Give your full grace.’

Earlier, Kushal Tandon shared a post on his social media late at night. However, what caught the attention of netizens was that he deleted it within just five minutes. He wrote, ‘To all the people I love, I just want to say that Shivangi and I are no longer together, it’s been 5 months, so yes.’ Let us tell you that Kushal and Shivangi came close to each other while working together in the show ‘Barsaatein – Mausam Pyar Ka’, which aired from July 2023 to February 2024.

In October 2024, Kushal confirmed their relationship. During an interview with one of the media houses, he said that they are in love, but they are in no hurry to get married and prefer to take things slowly when it comes to future plans. In the same interview, Kushal revealed how his mother wants him to get married and is also looking for the right girl for him. He said, ‘If it were up to me, I would get married today. And as it will be seen, anything can happen, anytime. But the best thing is that my parents are no longer looking for the right girl for me.’