Massive Fire Breaks Out On Anupamaa Set In Film City, No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out early this morning on the set of the hit television show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly. The blaze erupted around 5 am in Film City, Mumbai—just two hours before the scheduled shoot. While no casualties have been reported, a few crew members were present on set when the incident occurred, raising serious concerns about safety protocols.

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) confirmed the incident on social media, with its president, Suresh Gupt, alleging gross negligence on the part of producer Rajan Shahi and his production team.

AICWA President Blames Lack of Safety Measures

Speaking to SCREEN, Gupta said, “A massive fire did break out on the Anupamaa set in Film City this morning. The fire brigade arrived nearly an hour after the blaze started. The entire set was wooden, surrounded by other similarly flammable structures. This happened because the production house was cutting corners and not following basic fire safety norms.”

Gupta further stated, “Every year, workers are put at risk due to such negligence. Thousands of daily wage workers are forced to operate in unsafe environments just to earn a living. Film City officials rarely conduct fire safety checks. I urge the Maharashtra CM to intervene and ensure this case is investigated thoroughly.”

He stressed that the consequences could have been catastrophic if more people had been on set.

Source Confirms Fire, Producer Yet to Respond

A source close to the production also confirmed the fire but said the incident took place before most of the crew had arrived. “Thankfully, the shooting hadn’t started, and no one was hurt,” the source said.

As of now, show producer Rajan Shahi has not issued an official statement addressing the incident.

Safety Concerns Not New on Anupamaa Sets

This isn’t the first time safety issues have plagued the show. Last year, a 32-year-old crew member died due to electrocution on set. According to the makers, the camera attendant accidentally picked up both a light rod and the camera while not wearing footwear. Despite prompt medical aid, the crew member did not survive. The production team later facilitated his family’s travel from Patna and addressed legal formalities.

As the incident stirs fresh debate on on-set safety norms, industry insiders and unions alike are calling for stricter regulations to prevent such near-tragedies.